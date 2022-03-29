650 Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total value of $607,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

ABMD opened at $321.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.35, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.01.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

