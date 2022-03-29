$532.00 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) will post sales of $532.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $546.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $523.60 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $510.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of ARGO opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.05 and a beta of 0.98. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.