$521.46 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) will announce $521.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490.60 million and the highest is $603.40 million. Graco reported sales of $454.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NYSE GGG opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11. Graco has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.