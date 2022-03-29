$5.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) will report $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.94. United Rentals posted earnings of $3.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $27.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.58 to $30.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $31.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.44 to $40.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.42.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,265. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.65 and a 200-day moving average of $341.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $285.59 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.