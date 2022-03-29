$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) will post $4.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.36 billion. Dominion Energy posted sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full year sales of $15.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.46 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $16.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Shares of D opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $84.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after buying an additional 369,814 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 60,825 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 192,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

