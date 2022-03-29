3i Group (LON:III) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,444 ($18.92) price target on the stock.

III has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.98) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.10) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 3i Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,288.80 ($16.88).

Get 3i Group alerts:

III stock opened at GBX 1,359 ($17.80) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,318.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,352.55. The stock has a market cap of £13.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,071 ($14.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.