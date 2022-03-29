3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DDDX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 23,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,367. 3DX Industries has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.
About 3DX Industries
