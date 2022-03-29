3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DDDX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 23,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,367. 3DX Industries has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

