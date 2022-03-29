33,800 Shares in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSPQ. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 102,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSPQ stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

