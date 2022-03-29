$3.65 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) will announce $3.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.68 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group posted sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $14.88 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hartford Financial Services Group.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.57.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 63,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,083,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,841. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

