283 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $574.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $589.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $688.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $524.19 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

