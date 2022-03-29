2,500 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Purchased by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in PACCAR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in PACCAR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.49. The stock had a trading volume of 52,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,733. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. UBS Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.23.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

