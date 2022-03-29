23,078 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Acquired by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,115 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 506,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 196,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 63,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 58,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

