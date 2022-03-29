214 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $150.13.

Clorox stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.11. 16,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,281. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.