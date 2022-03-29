$2.90 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) to announce $2.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $1.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.31 million to $18.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.39 million, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $19.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spero Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Spero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. 1,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,484. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 48,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $601,736.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 183,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,550 over the last ninety days. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

