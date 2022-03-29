$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) will report $2.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $2.44 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $290.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 602%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $14.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

NYSE:LYV traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.77. The company had a trading volume of 66,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,398. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.61. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,600 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,771 shares of company stock valued at $46,006,998 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $83,966,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $108,086,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.