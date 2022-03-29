1irstcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,938.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 67% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $786,887.59 and approximately $3,938.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000821 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,665,133 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.