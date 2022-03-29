180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,699,000 after acquiring an additional 291,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,128,000 after acquiring an additional 201,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40,834 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,333 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,594,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,726,000 after acquiring an additional 55,165 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $91.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

