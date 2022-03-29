$175.56 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) to announce $175.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.07 million and the highest is $176.30 million. Lovesac reported sales of $129.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $477.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $477.11 million to $478.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $607.84 million, with estimates ranging from $602.53 million to $611.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. increased their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of Lovesac stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.17. 624,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,815. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $256,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,665,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

