1,600 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.43. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $110.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

