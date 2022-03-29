14,624 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after acquiring an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,151 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

