14,241 Shares in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVTS. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,515,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NVTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

