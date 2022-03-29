$135.85 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) will report sales of $135.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.90 million. NovoCure reported sales of $134.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $556.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.00 million to $561.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $603.90 million, with estimates ranging from $578.20 million to $651.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $167,188.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $65,187,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,846,000 after acquiring an additional 775,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after acquiring an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $41,294,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $22,522,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.96 and a beta of 0.86. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $90.93.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

