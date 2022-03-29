1,295 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $229.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,799,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,986. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $204.24 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.