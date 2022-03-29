10,428 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

