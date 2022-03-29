$10.90 Million in Sales Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will announce $10.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the lowest is $10.80 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $6.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $50.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 286,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.70 million, a PE ratio of -282.00 and a beta of 0.77. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

