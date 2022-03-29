$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) will report $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.31. Ally Financial reported earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James upped their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

