$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUUGet Rating) will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.81. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUUGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.22. 255,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $89.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.66. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 63,332 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

