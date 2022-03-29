$1.73 EPS Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.80. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on J. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

