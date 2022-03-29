$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.63. Eaton posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.98. 22,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,258. Eaton has a 12-month low of $137.56 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

