$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $6.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after acquiring an additional 141,426 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,677,000 after purchasing an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,803,000 after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,483,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.93. The company had a trading volume of 251,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.13. Watsco has a 12 month low of $252.50 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 72.63%.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.