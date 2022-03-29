$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.51. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,779 shares of company stock valued at $155,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $89.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.59. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

