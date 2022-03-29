$1.20 Million in Sales Expected for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) to post $1.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Renalytix AI reported sales of $400,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year sales of $12.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 million to $17.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $49.11 million, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $59.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renalytix AI.

RNLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Renalytix AI stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 92,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,089. Renalytix AI has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $249.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

