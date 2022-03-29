$0.76 EPS Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Ventas reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 34.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,367,000 after purchasing an additional 691,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after acquiring an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ventas by 4.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 45.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,060. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.60, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

