$0.59 EPS Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.75. Chart Industries posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $8.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Chart Industries stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 119.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.