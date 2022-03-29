-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.60). Glaukos reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Glaukos by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GKOS traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 266,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,706. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $98.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

