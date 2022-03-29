$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Performance Food Group posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PFGC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

PFGC traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.64. 17,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,315. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,241,322 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 68.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after buying an additional 1,018,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,362,000.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

