$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.33. Associated Banc posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 28,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240 over the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.