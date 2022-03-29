-$0.35 EPS Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). SeaSpine reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 2,023.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 120,357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $11.65 on Friday. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

