-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Loop Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Loop Industries.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $19.50 price target on shares of Loop Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Loop Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,548,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Loop Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Loop Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 32,785 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Loop Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Loop Industries stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.67. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $428.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Loop Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.