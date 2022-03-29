-$0.06 EPS Expected for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VNET Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.03. VNET Group reported earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that VNET Group will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VNET Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:VNET traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. 1,680,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,924. VNET Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
About VNET Group (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
