-$0.06 EPS Expected for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VNET Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.03. VNET Group reported earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VNET Group will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VNET Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 329.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 94.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. 1,680,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,924. VNET Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

