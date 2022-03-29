$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. Celsius posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celsius.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87. Celsius has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.13 and a beta of 2.06.

About Celsius (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.