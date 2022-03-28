Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, an increase of 148.4% from the February 28th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 325.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

OTCMKTS ZFSVF opened at $487.47 on Monday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $383.00 and a 52 week high of $502.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.32.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

