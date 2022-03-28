Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $22.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $169,113.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,682. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 63.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $14.97 on Friday. Zuora has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

