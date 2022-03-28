Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $71.08 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.