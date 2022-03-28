Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $369,798.33 and $37,461.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048348 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.34 or 0.07078139 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.81 or 1.00020099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

