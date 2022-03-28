Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) to Hold

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLX Technology Inc. is a researcher, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells e-vapor products principally in the People’s Republic of China. RLX Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of RLX opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91. RLX Technology has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLX Technology will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,269,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 220.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,889 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,159,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,068,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

