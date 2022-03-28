Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRDS opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Bird Global has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,204,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

