Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to Buy

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Get Banner alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

BANR stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 237,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,432. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.07. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banner will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.