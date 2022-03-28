Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) to “Buy”

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “2seventy bio Inc. is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSVT. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715 over the last three months.

2seventy bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

