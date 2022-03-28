Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

AVGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Avinger stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a market cap of $16.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative net margin of 171.88% and a negative return on equity of 117.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter worth $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 797.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 52,153.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

